Rahul Gandhi Pleads Not Guilty in V D Savarkar Defamation Case
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has pleaded not guilty in a Pune court in a defamation case related to his comments on the Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar. The case, initiated by Satyaki Savarkar, V D Savarkar's grandnephew, will continue with the next hearing scheduled for July 24.
In a significant legal development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has entered a plea of not guilty in a defamation case connected to his remarks concerning V D Savarkar, a renowned Hindutva ideologue. The plea was recorded in a Pune court on Friday.
The charges were presented by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) and Special Judge (MP/MLA court) Amol Sriram Shinde. Gandhi's not guilty plea was submitted by his lawyer, Milind Pawar, as Gandhi was absent from the proceedings. The case has been brought forth by Satyaki Savarkar, a grandnephew of V D Savarkar, showcasing intra-family legal disputes.
The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 24. Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing Satyaki Savarkar, stated that with the plea phase completed, the trial is set to proceed as planned.
