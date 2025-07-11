Russia Secures Strategic Victory in Donetsk
Russia's defence ministry announced on Friday that its military had taken control of the village of Zelena Dolyna in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. However, Reuters was unable to verify these claims about the battlefield situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
