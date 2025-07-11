Left Menu

Bengali Speakers Targeted: Human Rights Concerns Over Identification Exercise in Delhi

CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and Anurag Saxena have expressed concerns in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah about alleged harassment during the identification of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi. The process, targeting Bengali speakers, has reportedly led to harassment, extortion, and human rights violations.

  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, CPI(M) leaders Brinda Karat and Anurag Saxena have highlighted alarming instances of harassment and human rights violations amidst the ongoing identification exercise for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi.

The party leaders visited Bawana JJ Colony to investigate complaints and discovered numerous cases of extortion and unwarranted targeting of citizens based on language and religion. The exercise, overseen by the Delhi Police and directed by the Union Home Ministry, has faced criticism for its treatment of Bengali speakers.

Highlighting specific incidents, the leaders shared distressing stories of individuals like Md Nizamuddin and Sajan Saudagar Das, who suffered harassment and violence at the hands of authorities. The CPI(M) urged the deletion of misconduct data and questioned the broader implications of targeting Bengali-speaking Indian Muslims.

