Left Menu

Raja Chakra in Money Laundering Case: Transport, Mining and Liquor Scandal Unfolds

The Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against Raja Chakra, a youth leader of the Biju Janta Dal in Odisha, for allegedly laundering funds through transport, mining, and liquor businesses. Investigations revealed misappropriation of Rs 40 crore and influenced operations of cooperatives for illicit gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:57 IST
Raja Chakra in Money Laundering Case: Transport, Mining and Liquor Scandal Unfolds
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Raja Chakra, a youth leader from the Biju Janta Dal in Odisha, alleged of financial irregularities worth crores in transport, mining, and liquor sectors. This was based on an FIR by the Odisha Police's Economic Offences Wing.

Searches were conducted at nine locales in Keonjhar and Bhubaneswar, covering premises linked to Chakra and his entities. The case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, involves embezzlement from the Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Cooperative Society Ltd., where Chakra allegedly siphoned funds.

Investigations disclosed over Rs 40 crore were misappropriated through forged records and manipulated expenses. Meanwhile, illicit funds were also allegedly diverted into a liquor business, officially licensed to his wife, Rupali Pattanaik. Multiple bank accounts have been frozen, with incriminating evidence seized for further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025