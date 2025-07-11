Raja Chakra in Money Laundering Case: Transport, Mining and Liquor Scandal Unfolds

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Raja Chakra, a youth leader from the Biju Janta Dal in Odisha, alleged of financial irregularities worth crores in transport, mining, and liquor sectors. This was based on an FIR by the Odisha Police's Economic Offences Wing.

Searches were conducted at nine locales in Keonjhar and Bhubaneswar, covering premises linked to Chakra and his entities. The case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, involves embezzlement from the Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Cooperative Society Ltd., where Chakra allegedly siphoned funds.

Investigations disclosed over Rs 40 crore were misappropriated through forged records and manipulated expenses. Meanwhile, illicit funds were also allegedly diverted into a liquor business, officially licensed to his wife, Rupali Pattanaik. Multiple bank accounts have been frozen, with incriminating evidence seized for further inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)