Court Rejection Prolongs Justice for 9/11 Mastermind
A federal appeals court has overturned an agreement where Khalid Sheikh Mohammed could plead guilty to avoid execution. This decision prolongs the years-long military prosecution of the man accused of orchestrating the 9/11 attacks, reflecting ongoing challenges in achieving justice for the catastrophic event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
A federal appeals court has overturned an agreement that would have allowed Khalid Sheikh Mohammed to plead guilty, thereby avoiding execution risks for his role in orchestrating the 9/11 attacks.
This ruling complicates efforts to conclude a prosecution battle lasting over 20 years, marked by extensive legal and logistical challenges.
Mohammed stands accused of overseeing the airline hijacking plot that targeted the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, leading to one of the deadliest attacks on U.S. soil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
