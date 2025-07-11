Left Menu

Punjab Rejects Centre's Move to Deploy CISF at Bhakra-Nangal Dam

The Punjab Assembly resolutely opposed the Centre's plan to deploy CISF personnel at Bhakra-Nangal dam, asserting that the state cannot bear the financial burden. AAP-led Punjab government emphasized its capability to secure the dams, expressing concerns over BBMB's functioning and past agreements allowing CISF involvement.

Punjab Rejects Centre's Move to Deploy CISF at Bhakra-Nangal Dam
The Punjab Assembly made a decisive move on Friday by unanimously passing a resolution opposing the Centre's proposal to place Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Bhakra-Nangal dam, a project overseen by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

CISF personnel deployment has been a contentious issue, with Punjab's government stating outright opposition, citing potential financial burdens. Punjab Police, they argue, is fully equipped to handle the security needs of the dams.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described any move to deploy CISF as a direct threat to the state's autonomy. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema additionally critiqued past governments for overlooking Punjab's interests and questioned the necessity of CISF involvement given the state's proficient police force.

