Punjab's Water Wars: Chief Minister Mann's Defiant Stand

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has reiterated Punjab's stance on water sharing, emphasizing that the state lacks surplus water to share with other regions. His comments were made during a special session in the Punjab Assembly.

Mann highlighted how water is a sensitive issue for Punjab and underscored the government's commitment to conserving water resources. The discussion came amid a backdrop of historical neglect in reviewing water allocations, a task that ideally should occur every 25 years.

He criticized the opposition for misleading the public and accused them of colluding with anti-Punjab forces. Mann further condemned political factions like the Congress and BJP for fostering division, arguing that political motives should not overshadow the urgent need for water management reforms.