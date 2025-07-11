Left Menu

Haryana CM Cracks Down on Contract Irregularities

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini issued strict directives to penalize any unauthorized contract enhancements in development projects without prior approval. He emphasized transparency, quality standards, and accountability, warning of disciplinary actions against procedural lapses and unauthorized additions.

In a decisive move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini vowed to take strict action against unauthorized contract enhancements in development projects. Saini underscored the necessity for prior approval and transparency, indicating severe consequences for procedural errors.

While presiding over a cabinet sub-committee on Public Works, Saini directed immediate disciplinary measures against officials or consultants bypassing authorization protocols. He highlighted the importance of embedding accurate structural designs in tender documents to prevent lapses.

Saini's edict targeted not only reducing non-scheduled items but also ensuring public benefit through quality execution. He further reviewed ongoing projects, reiterating accountability and transparency as top priorities in the state's agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

