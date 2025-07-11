Exotic Animal Trafficking Bust at Mumbai Airport
Two individuals were caught at Mumbai airport with exotic wildlife from endangered species. The animals, hidden in luggage, included meerkats, Sumatran rabbits, parrots, and turtles. RAWW assisted in handling, and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau ordered deportation to Bangkok, their origin.
In a significant bust at Mumbai International Airport, customs officials apprehended two individuals carrying exotic animals that are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species and the Wildlife Protection Act.
The smuggled wildlife included rare species such as meerkats, Sumatran rabbits, great billed parrots, and Indo-Chinese box turtles, found concealed within the suspects' luggage.
These individuals arrived on flights from Air India and Thai VietJet Air. The RAWW team managed the animals' safety, and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has since ordered the animals' deportation back to Bangkok, their origin point.
(With inputs from agencies.)
