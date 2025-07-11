Sanctioned but Unyielding: Francesca Albanese's Fight for Human Rights

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations' chief expert on Palestinian rights, has been sanctioned by the U.S., sparking concerns about the impact on human rights defenders worldwide. Despite facing asset freezes and potential travel restrictions, she remains steadfast in continuing her work.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the unprecedented move against Albanese, citing her actions at the International Criminal Court against Israelis as justifications. Albanese warns these measures could deter engagement and pose significant challenges for American citizens and green card holders wishing to interact with her.

Albanese, a vocal critic of Israel's policies towards Palestinians, recently urged the U.N. to impose an arms embargo and sever trade ties with Israel, accusing it of a genocidal campaign in Gaza. While her report has been condemned by Israel and branded as legally unfounded, there remains broad support from human rights advocates and the European Union.