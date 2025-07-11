Love Triumphs: Convict Granted Parole to Marry
The Kerala High Court grants a murder convict 15 days' parole to marry his fiancée, who remains devoted despite his life sentence. The decision, made in consideration of her unwavering love, allows him to marry on July 13, after a plea by his mother opposed an earlier parole denial.
The Kerala High Court on Friday granted a 15-day parole to a man sentenced for murder, allowing him to marry his devoted fiancée, despite his life imprisonment. The decision underscores a compelling narrative of love transcending legal boundaries.
Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, addressing a plea filed by the convict's mother, granted parole to Prasanth, ensuring he can celebrate his wedding on July 13. The judge acknowledged the exceptional resolve of the fiancée, who remains steadfast in her commitment despite the challenges.
The plea contested an earlier parole application rejection by Viyyur prison's superintendent. Echoing Maya Angelou's sentiments on love overcoming barriers, Justice Kunhikrishnan emphasized the court's recognition of the couple's decision, blessing them with good wishes.
