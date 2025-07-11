Left Menu

Love Triumphs: Convict Granted Parole to Marry

The Kerala High Court grants a murder convict 15 days' parole to marry his fiancée, who remains devoted despite his life sentence. The decision, made in consideration of her unwavering love, allows him to marry on July 13, after a plea by his mother opposed an earlier parole denial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 23:57 IST
Love Triumphs: Convict Granted Parole to Marry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted a 15-day parole to a man sentenced for murder, allowing him to marry his devoted fiancée, despite his life imprisonment. The decision underscores a compelling narrative of love transcending legal boundaries.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, addressing a plea filed by the convict's mother, granted parole to Prasanth, ensuring he can celebrate his wedding on July 13. The judge acknowledged the exceptional resolve of the fiancée, who remains steadfast in her commitment despite the challenges.

The plea contested an earlier parole application rejection by Viyyur prison's superintendent. Echoing Maya Angelou's sentiments on love overcoming barriers, Justice Kunhikrishnan emphasized the court's recognition of the couple's decision, blessing them with good wishes.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025