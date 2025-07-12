Tragic End: Farmer's Plea for Fee Refund Turns Fatal

A tragic incident has unfolded in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, where a 42-year-old farmer named Jagannath Hengde was reportedly beaten to death. The altercation occurred following an argument over the refund of his daughter's school fees, according to police.

The confrontation took place on Thursday evening in the Zero Phata area of Purna. An official statement revealed that Hengde was assaulted by the head of a residential school administration and his wife after a dispute about the non-payment of remaining fees escalated.

The school administrator and his wife, said to have political affiliations, have been charged with the attack on Hengde, who tragically succumbed to his injuries. A comprehensive investigation is now underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the event.