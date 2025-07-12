Maharashtra's New Security Bill: A Crackdown on Unlawful Activities

The Maharashtra legislature has passed a new bill targeting Left-wing extremist activities, incorporating strict measures such as up to seven years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, easily passed through both legislative houses, introducing penalties for committing, abetting, or planning unlawful activities, classified as cognisable and non-bailable offences.

Aimed at seizing assets and properties of unlawful organisations, the bill restricts judicial review and was defended by the BJP-led government as necessary for maintaining public order.