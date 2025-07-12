Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Security Bill: A Crackdown on Unlawful Activities

The Maharashtra legislature passed a stringent bill aimed at curbing Left-wing extremist activities. The law includes severe penalties and empowers the government to declare organisations unlawful, seize assets, and limit court challenges. The bill awaits the Governor's assent, despite criticisms of its restrictiveness.

Maharashtra's New Security Bill: A Crackdown on Unlawful Activities
The Maharashtra legislature has passed a new bill targeting Left-wing extremist activities, incorporating strict measures such as up to seven years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, easily passed through both legislative houses, introducing penalties for committing, abetting, or planning unlawful activities, classified as cognisable and non-bailable offences.

Aimed at seizing assets and properties of unlawful organisations, the bill restricts judicial review and was defended by the BJP-led government as necessary for maintaining public order.

