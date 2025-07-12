Striking a Balance: Are Three Hours Enough for Our Furry Friends?

Adelaide, Jul 12 (The Conversation) – Draft regulations in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) propose requiring dog owners to provide a minimum of three hours of human contact daily for their pets, sparking lively debate.

While authorities aim to adhere to existing animal welfare laws recognizing dogs as sentient beings, critics argue that the quality of interaction can be more significant than mere time constraints. These regulations aim to ensure better care, acknowledging the dependency developed through years of selective breeding.

As the ACT prepares to finalize its regulations, the conversation around dog welfare continues, with questions remaining about enforcement and impact on owners, encouraging them to reflect on their pets' emotional and physical needs.