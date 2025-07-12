Shocking Incident Unfolds at IIM-Calcutta
A woman studying at IIM-Calcutta was allegedly raped by a student in a hostel, triggering a police investigation. The accused was arrested after the victim lodged an FIR, claiming the attack occurred after she was drugged. Further investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
An alarming incident has emerged at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta, where a student was reportedly raped in a hostel. The police confirmed this development on Saturday, mentioning the arrest of the accused following a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the victim at Haridevpur Police Station.
The alleged assault took place inside the male students' hostel last Friday. According to the FIR, the victim was invited for a counseling session and subsequently drugged, causing her to lose consciousness. Upon awakening, she discovered she had been assaulted.
The victim also stated that the perpetrator threatened her with severe consequences if she disclosed the incident. The accused was detained on the night of the incident and shortly thereafter arrested. Authorities indicate that the investigation remains ongoing, coming in the wake of a similar case at a Kolkata law college.
- READ MORE ON:
- IIM-Calcutta
- rape
- hostel
- crime
- investigation
- arrest
- victim
- police
- Kolkata
- incident
ALSO READ
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation
Tragic Shooting in Batala: Mother of Jailed Gangster Among Victims
Tragic Highway Collision: Law Student Killed, Driver Arrested
Justice Triumphs: Father Arrested for Unspeakable Crimes Against Daughters
Crackdown in Haryana: Arrests Made Over Aravalli Forest Blaze