Diplomatic Ties Tighten: Lavrov Meets Kim
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un, signaling stronger ties amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The visit, held in Wonsan, underscores the countries' cooperation as North Korean troops reportedly assist in Russia's military efforts in Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a diplomatic visit to strengthen ties between the two nations, Russia's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Saturday.
A photograph of the meeting, held in the North Korean port city of Wonsan, was shared on Telegram, highlighting the growing alignment between Russia and North Korea, especially amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The increased cooperation comes as thousands of North Korean troops were reportedly engaged in assisting Russian forces in their efforts to push Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region, further deepening the strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang.
