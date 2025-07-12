Telangana's Bold Step: Enhanced Reservation for BCs in Local Polls

The Telangana government has enacted an ordinance that raises the quota for Backward Classes (BCs) to 42% in local body elections, adjusting an Act from 2018. Officials confirmed the move on Saturday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, addressing BC association leaders, emphasized the Congress's commitment to BC aspirations, fulfilled under Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership. He also noted the completion of a caste survey in the state, a promise made during Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Citing opposition claims that the government lacks commitment to BC reservations, Reddy countered, asserting it is the BJP that lacks sincerity. He pressed the BJP-led Centre to include state BC reservations in the Constitution's 9th schedule, shielding them from judicial review. He encouraged Union ministers from Telangana to ensure this inclusion and prove their dedication to BC causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)