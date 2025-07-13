EC Crackdown on Illegal Migrants in Bihar's Voter List
The Election Commission is cracking down on illegal migrants from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar found in Bihar's voters' list during an intensive review. Officials emphasize that these names will be excluded from the final electoral roll after verification. This move is part of a nationwide effort to remove foreign illegal migrants from electoral rolls.
The Election Commission has identified a significant number of individuals from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar while conducting a house-to-house voter list review in Bihar, officials disclosed on Sunday.
Amid ongoing scrutiny, the commission is determined to exclude illegal migrants' names from the finalized electoral rolls set to be published on September 30. In-depth investigations are scheduled to begin after August 1.
This action aligns with a broader push to refine electoral integrity by removing foreign illegal migrants identified during similar reviews nationwide. Meanwhile, Bihar is preparing for elections this year, ahead of key assembly elections in other states set for 2026.
