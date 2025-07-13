Left Menu

Rising Drone Attacks: A New Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Terrorists have launched a fifth drone attack on the Miryan police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, highlighting the increasing use of advanced quadcopter technology. No injuries or building damage occurred. Authorities have tightened security in Bannu, as another attack recently targeted the Serai Gambila police station in Lakki Marwat district.

Updated: 13-07-2025 12:58 IST
In a concerning development, terrorists executed a drone attack on a police station in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This marks the fifth such incident targeting the Miryan police station in just a month, according to local police.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the latest drone offensive at the Bannu district's police station resulted in neither injuries nor structural damage. Attempts to neutralize the drone in flight were unsuccessful, police reported.

The resurgence of such attacks underscores the terrorists' strategic use of advanced quadcopter technology, prompting intensified security measures throughout Bannu. This attack coincides with a separate gun assault on the Serai Gambila police station in Lakki Marwat district.

