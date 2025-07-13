Repackaging Racket: Expired Goods Seized in Thane Raid

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested two individuals from a recycling firm, accused of repackaging expired products for market resale. The Thane city police conducted raids earlier this week in the Dahisar area, uncovering 200 tonnes of expired goods, according to official sources.

Upon investigation, officials identified the accused as Mohammad Irfan Mohammad Munir Chowdhary, 41, and Mohammad Akram Mohammad Ismail Shaikh, 58. They are partners in a recycling company in Bhiwandi. Acting on a tip-off, the police executed raids on July 9 and 10 at two separate godowns in Dahisar.

The confiscated stock included a variety of products such as food grains, cereals, flour, and household items. The products, originally sent by an e-commerce company for destruction, were repackaged for resale with torn labels. The duo now faces charges of cheating, forgery, and using forged documents, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)