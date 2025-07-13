Empowering the Kanwar Yatra: Women Police Take Charge
Over 10,000 women police officers have been deployed along Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra route, accounting for 15% of the total force. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a women-centric security model, including Shakti Help Booths and increased patrolling by female QRTs, ensuring safety for millions of female devotees.
In a strategic move to enhance the safety of pilgrims during Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra, over 10,000 women police officers have been stationed along the route, comprising 15% of the total security personnel.
This deployment is part of a women-centric security model initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid expectations of six crore devotees, including 60-70 lakh women, participating in the yatra.
Key initiatives include women-led Shakti Help Booths, rigorous monitoring by female QRTs, advanced drone surveillance, and the establishment of 150 women help desks, ensuring comprehensive support for female pilgrims.
