Left Menu

Empowering the Kanwar Yatra: Women Police Take Charge

Over 10,000 women police officers have been deployed along Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra route, accounting for 15% of the total force. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a women-centric security model, including Shakti Help Booths and increased patrolling by female QRTs, ensuring safety for millions of female devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 17:30 IST
Empowering the Kanwar Yatra: Women Police Take Charge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance the safety of pilgrims during Uttar Pradesh's Kanwar Yatra, over 10,000 women police officers have been stationed along the route, comprising 15% of the total security personnel.

This deployment is part of a women-centric security model initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid expectations of six crore devotees, including 60-70 lakh women, participating in the yatra.

Key initiatives include women-led Shakti Help Booths, rigorous monitoring by female QRTs, advanced drone surveillance, and the establishment of 150 women help desks, ensuring comprehensive support for female pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025