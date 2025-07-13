Realty Scheme Scam: Odisha Realtor Arrested

Odisha Police have apprehended a realtor allegedly involved in a massive fraud operation within Ganjam district. The accused, Chetan Kumar Choudhury, reportedly deceived nearly 200 investors, extracting Rs 5 crore under the false promise of providing residential plots.

Police disclosed that Choudhury, son of a former district Congress president, collected funds via monthly installments starting August 2019. He assured investors that plot allocation would occur by September 2021. However, upon reaching the deadline, he dismissed any affiliation, arguing the receipts were counterfeit.

The plot scheme was first spotlighted after an investor filed a complaint, prompting authorities to act. Investigations uncovered incriminating evidence, including layout plans and financial documents, cementing the charges against Choudhury. Further scrutiny into his operations continues as the alleged scam deepens.

