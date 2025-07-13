Tragic Shootings: Lawyer and Teacher Killed in Separate Bihar Incidents

Two individuals were fatally shot in two separate incidents in Bihar's Patna and Saran districts, according to police reports on Sunday. The victims, lawyer Jitendra Mahto and teacher Santosh Rai, were killed by unidentified assailants in what appears to be unrelated attacks.

Lawyer Jitendra Mahto was shot near a tea stall in Patna's Sultanganj locality. Police arrived swiftly and transported him to a government hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. City SP Parichay Kumar confirmed the incident, stating that the motives are unclear and an investigation is underway.

In Saran, teacher Santosh Rai and his friend Kangress Rai were targeted by two assailants while traveling by car in the Bisahi locality. Despite immediate police intervention and transportation to the hospital, Rai died from his injuries. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the attackers, as investigations continue to determine the cause.