Tragic Shootings: Lawyer and Teacher Killed in Separate Bihar Incidents
In Bihar, a lawyer and a teacher were shot dead in separate incidents on Sunday. Lawyer Jitendra Mahto was killed in Patna, and teacher Santosh Rai in Saran district. The attackers remain unidentified, with the police launching a manhunt and ongoing investigations to ascertain motives.
- Country:
- India
Two individuals were fatally shot in two separate incidents in Bihar's Patna and Saran districts, according to police reports on Sunday. The victims, lawyer Jitendra Mahto and teacher Santosh Rai, were killed by unidentified assailants in what appears to be unrelated attacks.
Lawyer Jitendra Mahto was shot near a tea stall in Patna's Sultanganj locality. Police arrived swiftly and transported him to a government hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. City SP Parichay Kumar confirmed the incident, stating that the motives are unclear and an investigation is underway.
In Saran, teacher Santosh Rai and his friend Kangress Rai were targeted by two assailants while traveling by car in the Bisahi locality. Despite immediate police intervention and transportation to the hospital, Rai died from his injuries. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the attackers, as investigations continue to determine the cause.
ALSO READ
Death Penalty for Appalaraju in Visakhapatnam Family Slaughter; TTD Ghee Case Bail Appeals Deferred
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Revitalized: A Triumph of Industrial Resurgence
Naveen Patnaik Voices Concern Over Rath Yatra Delays and Devotee Safety
Stampede near Puri temple exposes Odisha govt's glaring incompetence in ensuring peaceful Rath Yatra for devotees: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik.
Clash in Patna's Gaurichak Leaves Two Injured