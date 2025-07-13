Left Menu

Tragic Shootings: Lawyer and Teacher Killed in Separate Bihar Incidents

In Bihar, a lawyer and a teacher were shot dead in separate incidents on Sunday. Lawyer Jitendra Mahto was killed in Patna, and teacher Santosh Rai in Saran district. The attackers remain unidentified, with the police launching a manhunt and ongoing investigations to ascertain motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna/Saran | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:20 IST
Tragic Shootings: Lawyer and Teacher Killed in Separate Bihar Incidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals were fatally shot in two separate incidents in Bihar's Patna and Saran districts, according to police reports on Sunday. The victims, lawyer Jitendra Mahto and teacher Santosh Rai, were killed by unidentified assailants in what appears to be unrelated attacks.

Lawyer Jitendra Mahto was shot near a tea stall in Patna's Sultanganj locality. Police arrived swiftly and transported him to a government hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. City SP Parichay Kumar confirmed the incident, stating that the motives are unclear and an investigation is underway.

In Saran, teacher Santosh Rai and his friend Kangress Rai were targeted by two assailants while traveling by car in the Bisahi locality. Despite immediate police intervention and transportation to the hospital, Rai died from his injuries. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the attackers, as investigations continue to determine the cause.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025