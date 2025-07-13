EC's Intensive Voter Verification in Bihar Amidst Migrant Concerns

The Election Commission is conducting an intensive review of the voter list in Bihar, uncovering significant numbers of individuals from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar amid house-to-house verifications. The move aims to exclude illegal migrants from electoral rolls, with in-depth inquiries slated post-August 1.

This operation is part of a broader initiative to scrutinize electoral rolls across India, especially in states like Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, where assembly elections loom in 2026. The EC's action comes amid enhanced laws against foreign migrants in various states.

The fourth phase in Bihar involves the publication of a draft electoral roll on August 1, where scrutinies will ensure compliance with the eligibility criteria in line with the Constitution. Final rolls will be ready by September 30, providing multiple opportunities for public objections and validations.

