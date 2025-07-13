19-Year-Old Impersonator Nabbed Amid Fake CBI Officer Scam
Surinder Kumar, a 19-year-old man, was arrested in Punjab after allegedly pretending to be a CBI officer and extorting Rs 18 lakh from a Goa resident. The scam involved threats of digital arrest and claims of involvement in a money laundering case. Kumar was traced and taken to Goa for custody.
A dramatic arrest unfolded in Punjab as a 19-year-old man was detained for masquerading as a CBI officer, extorting a staggering Rs 18 lakh from a Goa resident under the guise of a digital arrest threat.
The accused, identified as Surinder Kumar, was meticulously traced to Ludhiana through a blend of technical surveillance and financial trail analysis. He was subsequently escorted to Goa by a specialized cybercrime team.
This high-profile case, involving charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, now sees Kumar in police custody for four days. Investigations revealed he exploited WhatsApp to manipulate the victim into believing his involvement in a money laundering conspiracy.
