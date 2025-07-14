Gang Rumble in Arthur Road Jail: The Suresh Pujari Scuffle
Gangster Suresh Pujari was allegedly involved in a skirmish between two groups at Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai. No injuries occurred, but a case was filed against seven individuals post-incident. The scuffle was sparked by an argument over spatial conduct within the barrack.
Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) - A scuffle broke out between two groups of inmates at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai involving infamous gangster Suresh Pujari, according to authorities.
The altercation, which occurred on July 6, was ignited by a disagreement over spatial conduct in the prison barrack, prompting heated exchanges and subsequent physical confrontation. Fortunately, the disturbance resulted in no reported injuries.
Authorities swiftly intervened to restore order and have since filed a case against seven individuals, including Pujari, at the N M Joshi Marg police station. Pujari, who has a notoriety for over 50 extortion-related offences, was deported to India from the Philippines in 2021 after years on the run.
