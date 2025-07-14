Left Menu

Kremlin's Stance: U.S. Arms Shipment to Ukraine Persists

The Kremlin reported ongoing U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine, expressing Russia's readiness for a third round of peace talks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted Ukraine's delay in discussions, awaiting specifics on the timing from Ukraine as tensions continue.

  • Russia

The Kremlin reported on Monday that U.S. arms and ammunition deliveries to Ukraine have continued unabated. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, these shipments are part of ongoing support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. The deliveries underscore the international dimensions of the crisis, with the U.S. playing a significant role.

Despite these arms transfers, Moscow has signaled its preparedness to engage in peace talks. Peskov indicated that Russia is ready for a third round of discussions, seeking to move forward diplomatically in resolving the conflict.

However, negotiations appear stalled as Ukraine has shown hesitance, delaying talks. The Kremlin is now awaiting further clarity on when these crucial discussions might proceed, highlighting the tense geopolitical dynamics at play.

