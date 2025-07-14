Kremlin's Stance: U.S. Arms Shipment to Ukraine Persists
The Kremlin reported ongoing U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine, expressing Russia's readiness for a third round of peace talks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted Ukraine's delay in discussions, awaiting specifics on the timing from Ukraine as tensions continue.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin reported on Monday that U.S. arms and ammunition deliveries to Ukraine have continued unabated. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, these shipments are part of ongoing support for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. The deliveries underscore the international dimensions of the crisis, with the U.S. playing a significant role.
Despite these arms transfers, Moscow has signaled its preparedness to engage in peace talks. Peskov indicated that Russia is ready for a third round of discussions, seeking to move forward diplomatically in resolving the conflict.
However, negotiations appear stalled as Ukraine has shown hesitance, delaying talks. The Kremlin is now awaiting further clarity on when these crucial discussions might proceed, highlighting the tense geopolitical dynamics at play.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- U.S.
- arms
- Ukraine
- Russia
- peace
- negotiations
- Dmitry Peskov
- conflict
- talks
ALSO READ
UAE Applauds Africa Peace Accord: A Milestone Step for Continental Stability
UAE Balloon Team Soars High at Russia's 'Air Brotherhood' Festival
Stampede near Puri temple exposes Odisha govt's glaring incompetence in ensuring peaceful Rath Yatra for devotees: BJD chief Naveen Patnaik.
Heroic Sacrifice: Ukrainian Pilot Loses Life in F-16 During Russian Assault
Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Falter Amid Escalating Tensions