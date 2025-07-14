Lawyers Seek Legal Action Against MNS for Anti-Non-Marathi Incidents

In a serious turn of events, three prominent city lawyers have addressed a letter to the Maharashtra Director General of Police, demanding immediate legal action against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) following a series of violent acts aimed at non-Marathi speaking individuals.

The letter, which cites a speech by MNS chief Raj Thackeray at a recent rally in Mumbai, accuses him of inciting violence against non-Marathi speakers, leading to assaults and threats by party workers. The lawyers are pushing for action under the National Security Act against those responsible.

Highlighting that the situation threatens both social harmony and national integrity, the lawyers have underscored the urgency of a thorough investigation into the actions and rhetoric of MNS leaders. They stress the need for accountability to prevent future harm to communal peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)