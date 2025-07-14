Punjab's Sacred Law: Tougher Penalties for Scripture Sacrilege

The AAP government has introduced a groundbreaking bill in the Punjab Assembly, aiming to impose severe penalties, up to life imprisonment, for acts deemed sacrilegious against religious scriptures. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann presented this landmark legislation to address recurring issues of sacrilege in the state.

Named the 'Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scriptures Bill 2025,' the proposed law seeks to fill a critical legal gap by criminalizing sacrilegious acts and ensuring strict punishment. This move is seen as essential to maintaining communal harmony and deterring anti-national elements.

The Cabinet's initiative follows numerous incidents that have hurt public sentiments due to the desecration of holy texts like the Sri Guru Granth Sahib. By introducing this bill, the Punjab government aims to strengthen societal unity and the peaceful coexistence of all communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)