Teen Involved in Parking Dispute Shooting During Kanwar Yatra Preparations
In east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, four individuals, including a juvenile, were arrested following a parking dispute-turned-shooting amid Kanwar Yatra preparations. The police investigation, triggered by the firing incident on July 11, led to the apprehension of the suspects, who were allegedly provoked during the altercation.
Four individuals, among them a juvenile, have been apprehended in connection with an attempted murder case tied to a parking disagreement during the Kanwar Yatra preparations in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, according to a police statement issued on Monday.
The incident reportedly transpired on the night of July 11, highlighted by a PCR call reporting gunfire near Shashi Garden in Mayur Vihar Phase-I. Upon arrival, police discovered a spent bullet, with the complainant, Jitendra, explaining a heated argument over motorcycle parking had escalated into the shooting, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania.
The assailants, identified as Mohit, Rohit, Bhuwan, and a 17-year-old juvenile, allegedly targeted Jitendra, his brother Sagar, and a friend, although no injuries were reported. Investigators quickly registered a case of attempted murder, launched a thorough inquiry involving CCTV analysis, and local surveys leading to their arrests. The juvenile is said to have fired the weapon in a moment of anger.
