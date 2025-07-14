Teen Involved in Parking Dispute Shooting During Kanwar Yatra Preparations

Four individuals, among them a juvenile, have been apprehended in connection with an attempted murder case tied to a parking disagreement during the Kanwar Yatra preparations in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, according to a police statement issued on Monday.

The incident reportedly transpired on the night of July 11, highlighted by a PCR call reporting gunfire near Shashi Garden in Mayur Vihar Phase-I. Upon arrival, police discovered a spent bullet, with the complainant, Jitendra, explaining a heated argument over motorcycle parking had escalated into the shooting, stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania.

The assailants, identified as Mohit, Rohit, Bhuwan, and a 17-year-old juvenile, allegedly targeted Jitendra, his brother Sagar, and a friend, although no injuries were reported. Investigators quickly registered a case of attempted murder, launched a thorough inquiry involving CCTV analysis, and local surveys leading to their arrests. The juvenile is said to have fired the weapon in a moment of anger.

(With inputs from agencies.)