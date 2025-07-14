Centre Blocks PFI Plea Against Ban: Legal Battle Intensifies

The Centre has raised objections regarding the Popular Front of India's (PFI) plea that challenges a government order upholding its five-year ban. This legal maneuvering took place before a bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, who was informed that the petition cannot be maintained, as the tribunal's order stands under the jurisdiction of a sitting high court judge.

Speaking on the legal intricacies, additional solicitor general S V Raju noted, 'I have a preliminary objection on the maintainability of the writ petition. The remedy under Article 226 or 227 of the Constitution is not available. The only remedy available is under Article 136 of the Constitution.' Acknowledging the tribunal was operated by a high court judge, the Centre emphasized that high court judges are beyond the scope of subordinate judicial principles of Article 227.

The PFI disagrees, citing previous case rulings by a Delhi High Court division bench, which may affect the case's admissibility. The tribunal confirmed the Centre's ban, initially declared in September 2022, due to PFI's alleged connections to global terrorism, inciting communal unrest, and its designation as an 'unlawful association'. The matter is scheduled for a hearing on August 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)