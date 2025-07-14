Wall Street Reacts: Mixed Markets Amid Tariff Talks
Wall Street's indexes opened with mixed results as investors considered President Trump's new tariff threats against the EU and Mexico. The week also marks the beginning of the second-quarter earnings season and is filled with significant economic data releases. The Dow fell, while the Nasdaq showed slight gains.
Wall Street's primary indexes exhibited mixed openings on Monday, reflecting investors' reactions to President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats targeting the European Union and Mexico. This occurs during a week packed with critical economic data and the commencement of the second-quarter earnings reports.
As of 9:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 126.24 points, marking a 0.28% drop, bringing it to 44,245.27. The S&P 500 experienced a minor decrease, losing 6.11 points, or 0.10%, settling at 6,253.64. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite saw a modest increase of 27.83 points, up 0.14%, reaching 20,613.36.
Investors are closely monitoring these fluctuations, considering the potential economic implications of the tariff threats amidst a notably busy week for financial data and corporate earnings announcements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street
- indexes
- tariffs
- President Trump
- EU
- Mexico
- economic data
- economic impact
- Nasdaq
- Dow Jones
ALSO READ
Vega's Victory Strike Sends Mexico to Gold Cup Semis
Alexis Vega Breaks the Scoreless Spell as Mexico Advances in Gold Cup
Mexico's Victory Over Saudi Arabia Paves Way for Semi-Finals Clash
Spain's Women's Soccer Team Faces Challenges Ahead of Euro 2025
German Women's Soccer: A New Era Dawns for Europe's Heavyweights