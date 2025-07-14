Wall Street Reacts: Mixed Markets Amid Tariff Talks

Wall Street's primary indexes exhibited mixed openings on Monday, reflecting investors' reactions to President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats targeting the European Union and Mexico. This occurs during a week packed with critical economic data and the commencement of the second-quarter earnings reports.

As of 9:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 126.24 points, marking a 0.28% drop, bringing it to 44,245.27. The S&P 500 experienced a minor decrease, losing 6.11 points, or 0.10%, settling at 6,253.64. In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite saw a modest increase of 27.83 points, up 0.14%, reaching 20,613.36.

Investors are closely monitoring these fluctuations, considering the potential economic implications of the tariff threats amidst a notably busy week for financial data and corporate earnings announcements.

