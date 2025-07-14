Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

In a dramatic turn of events, Shishupal Singh, the primary suspect in a chilling 2007 kidnapping and murder case, was apprehended after 18 years of evasion. The arrest comes as a significant breakthrough in a long-standing case that sent shockwaves through Jharkhand's Khunti district.

The victim, a four-year-old boy, was abducted in March 2007 in what remains one of the most harrowing crimes in the region's recent history. The incident, which unfolded under the jurisdiction of the Torpa police, had left the community on edge.

Khunti Superintendent of Police, Manish Toppo, confirmed that Singh was captured in Ranchi's Pundag area, where he had been masquerading under a different identity. While four of his alleged accomplices were arrested earlier, Singh had managed to elude authorities until now.

(With inputs from agencies.)