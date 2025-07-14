Applications Open for 5th National Startup Awards to Honour India's Innovators

In a landmark move to honour India’s most dynamic and impactful entrepreneurial ventures, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has officially opened applications for the fifth edition of the National Startup Awards (NSA 2025). The awards, launched in 2019 as a flagship initiative of the Startup India program, continue to shine a spotlight on startups driving not only economic growth but also social change, sustainability, and scalable innovation.

This year’s edition promises to further advance India’s vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy and building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by recognising ventures that align with national priorities and demonstrate the power of entrepreneurship across diverse sectors.

A Recognised Platform for India’s Changemakers

The National Startup Awards have emerged as a prestigious platform that identifies and honours startups for more than just commercial metrics. The awards emphasise real-world impact, inclusive innovation, and alignment with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“NSA is not just about celebration; it is about enabling a national ecosystem where high-potential startups become catalysts for transformational change,” a DPIIT spokesperson stated.

In 2024, the awards attracted more than 2,300 applicants, showcasing the vast reach and reputation the initiative has earned. These applicants represented startups from Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities, small towns, and even rural areas, reflecting the democratization of innovation in India.

Multi-Tiered Evaluation Process

The evaluation process for NSA 2025 is designed to be rigorous and transparent. Startups go through several rounds:

Eligibility Screening

Sectoral Shortlisting

Evaluation by Expert Panels

These panels consist of industry stalwarts, investors, academic leaders, and policy experts, ensuring holistic assessment. DPIIT works closely with various ministries to ensure the winners mirror national and sectoral priorities.

Categories and Expanding Frontiers

The award spans a wide array of domains, with categories updated every year to reflect evolving challenges and emerging opportunities. Key sectors include:

Agriculture and Allied Services

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Fintech and Financial Inclusion

Clean and Renewable Energy

Cybersecurity

Aerospace and Defence

EdTech and Skilling

Accessibility and Inclusion Technologies

Startups applying under each category are judged not only on profitability and growth but also on social value, innovation, scalability, and long-term sustainability.

Past Winners Creating Lasting Impact

The NSA platform has already helped shape some remarkable success stories. Notable past winners include:

Innaumation Medical Devices, known for its innovation in voice prosthesis. It later received recognition at the Tata Social Enterprise Challenge and featured on global health platforms.

Micob, which gained national attention by participating in the ‘President with Startups’ initiative and securing defence contracts through iDEX.

Blackfrog Technologies, whose Emvolio vaccine carrier—now WHO-prequalified—is being deployed in 16 Indian states and countries including Nigeria, Kenya, and Fiji.

Such recognition serves as a credibility boost and opens doors to partnerships, investments, grants, and global scale-up opportunities.

More Than Just a Trophy

Winning the NSA is a gateway to strategic value creation. Awardees gain:

National Recognition and Credibility

Access to Policy Support

Investor and Market Connects

Mentoring and Capacity Building

Visibility on International Platforms

The DPIIT also ensures that ministries adopt a follow-through approach, helping winners integrate with government procurement schemes, innovation hubs, and startup-focused accelerators.

Startup India: Enabling a Nation of Job Creators

Since its launch in 2016, Startup India has transformed India’s innovation landscape. With over 1.75 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups, it has empowered thousands of first-time entrepreneurs, including women, students, and grassroots innovators, particularly from non-metropolitan regions.

These startups are addressing some of the nation’s toughest challenges, from climate change to rural healthcare, and their innovations span deep tech, AI, agritech, biotechnology, and more.

Apply Now: Build the Future, Be Recognised

Applications for the National Startup Awards 2025 are now live and can be submitted through the following link: https://rb.gy/3bg0yf

Startups across India are encouraged to apply and showcase their journey of impact, resilience, and innovation.

Looking Ahead

As India accelerates toward a high-growth digital economy, initiatives like the National Startup Awards will be instrumental in identifying next-gen leaders, inspiring young innovators, and driving collective progress toward Viksit Bharat.

With strong institutional support and a clear mission to create inclusive growth, NSA 2025 stands as a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit—where bold ideas transform into bold solutions for a better tomorrow.