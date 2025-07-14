Maoist Leaders Arrested in Jharkhand for Extortion Plot

Authorities in Ranchi, Jharkhand, have apprehended four individuals identified as Maoists involved in a major extortion scheme. They allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from a Central Coalfields Limited employee, leading to their arrest in the Khalari and McCluskieganj areas.

Among those arrested were Yogendra Ganjhu, Mukesh Ganjhu, Manu Ganjhu, and Rajkumar Nahak. Police recovered a loaded pistol and live cartridges during the operation. Yogendra, known for his longstanding association with the CPI (Maoist), had previously served as an area commander.

Yogendra's history with the CPI (Maoist) dates back to 2006. Following multiple arrests and releases, he was attempting to rejuvenate the organisation's influence in the area by extorting businesses. His recent activities have raised concerns among local authorities intent on curbing Maoist influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)