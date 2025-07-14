Left Menu

Maoist Leaders Arrested in Jharkhand for Extortion Plot

Four Maoists, including Yogendra Ganjhu, were arrested in Jharkhand's Ranchi district for allegedly extorting Rs 1 crore from a Central Coalfields Limited employee. Weapons were recovered from them. Yogendra, involved with CPI (Maoist) since 2006, was trying to revive the organisation by targeting local businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:11 IST
Maoist Leaders Arrested in Jharkhand for Extortion Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Ranchi, Jharkhand, have apprehended four individuals identified as Maoists involved in a major extortion scheme. They allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from a Central Coalfields Limited employee, leading to their arrest in the Khalari and McCluskieganj areas.

Among those arrested were Yogendra Ganjhu, Mukesh Ganjhu, Manu Ganjhu, and Rajkumar Nahak. Police recovered a loaded pistol and live cartridges during the operation. Yogendra, known for his longstanding association with the CPI (Maoist), had previously served as an area commander.

Yogendra's history with the CPI (Maoist) dates back to 2006. Following multiple arrests and releases, he was attempting to rejuvenate the organisation's influence in the area by extorting businesses. His recent activities have raised concerns among local authorities intent on curbing Maoist influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025