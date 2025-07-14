Left Menu

Strengthening Legislative Committees: A Focus on Public Welfare

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar emphasized the crucial role of parliamentary and assembly committees in India's democratic system. A meeting of presiding officers discussed enhancing committee efficiency and public welfare. Attendees included speakers from several states, who contributed to discussions on broadening committee roles to match technological advancements.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar highlighted the significance of parliamentary and assembly committees in India's democratic framework, noting their role in ensuring government accountability when the legislature is not in session. He chaired a panel meeting to review the 'committee system', emphasizing the need for close governmental scrutiny.

The meeting featured discussions on enhancing committee roles and improving their efficiency, especially in light of technological progress. Various committees, such as budget and social class-specific ones, were analyzed for their contributions to the legislative process. The focus was on expanding their influence in legislative, financial, and administrative areas.

Notable assembly speakers from across states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal, joined the discourse on committee strengthening. The forum concluded with recommendations aimed at bolstering public welfare initiatives and ended with a ceremonial tree planting at the assembly premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

