ITBP Scandal: Fake Residency Certificates Shake Recruitment Process
An FIR was filed against three ITBP women constables for allegedly using fake residency certificates to secure jobs. The forgery was uncovered during document verification. The cases involve Parvati Kumari, Roshni Prajapati, and Preeti Yadav, each accused of presenting invalid domicile certificates from various districts in Assam.
In a shocking revelation, an FIR has been lodged against three women constables of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for allegedly securing employment through fake permanent residence certificates, police officials reported on Monday.
The accused, identified as Parvati Kumari, Roshni Prajapati, and Preeti Yadav, were booked at the Cantt police station in relation to allegations brought by the ITBP's third battalion based in Bareilly. The discrepancies were uncovered during post-selection document verification.
Officials at the ITBP emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for such fraudulent practices, ensuring strict legal measures. The matter came to light following the submission of questionable domicile documents, purportedly from Assam, which were ultimately deemed invalid by respective authorities.
