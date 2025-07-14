Left Menu

ITBP Scandal: Fake Residency Certificates Shake Recruitment Process

An FIR was filed against three ITBP women constables for allegedly using fake residency certificates to secure jobs. The forgery was uncovered during document verification. The cases involve Parvati Kumari, Roshni Prajapati, and Preeti Yadav, each accused of presenting invalid domicile certificates from various districts in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:12 IST
ITBP Scandal: Fake Residency Certificates Shake Recruitment Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, an FIR has been lodged against three women constables of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for allegedly securing employment through fake permanent residence certificates, police officials reported on Monday.

The accused, identified as Parvati Kumari, Roshni Prajapati, and Preeti Yadav, were booked at the Cantt police station in relation to allegations brought by the ITBP's third battalion based in Bareilly. The discrepancies were uncovered during post-selection document verification.

Officials at the ITBP emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for such fraudulent practices, ensuring strict legal measures. The matter came to light following the submission of questionable domicile documents, purportedly from Assam, which were ultimately deemed invalid by respective authorities.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025