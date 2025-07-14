Golden Temple Faces Bomb Threat, Security Heightened

Authorities have intensified security around the Golden Temple following a bomb threat received via email on Monday, officials reported.

In response to the threat, a bomb disposal squad has been deployed as police investigate the sender, according to Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. The cybercrime wing is also involved in the probe.

Local political leaders, including Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, have called for immediate and stringent action, emphasizing the need to protect this vital religious landmark and ensure the safety of its numerous daily visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)