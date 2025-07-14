Golden Temple Faces Bomb Threat, Security Heightened
An email threatening to blow up the Golden Temple has prompted increased police security around the gurdwara. Authorities, including Amritsar Police and cybercrime units, are investigating the threat, as concern mounts for the safety of over a lakh daily visitors to this sacred site.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities have intensified security around the Golden Temple following a bomb threat received via email on Monday, officials reported.
In response to the threat, a bomb disposal squad has been deployed as police investigate the sender, according to Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. The cybercrime wing is also involved in the probe.
Local political leaders, including Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, have called for immediate and stringent action, emphasizing the need to protect this vital religious landmark and ensure the safety of its numerous daily visitors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Golden Temple
- bomb threat
- Amritsar
- SGPC
- police
- cybercrime
- security
- devotees
- sacred site
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Devotees Gather for Pilgrimage as Security Intensifies
Allegations of Police Brutality in Temple Guard's Custodial Death Sparks Outrage
Ghaziabad Heist Suspect Injured in Police Encounter
Security Breach: Unintended Intrusion in Kerala CM's Convoy
Ravada A Chandrasekhar Appointed as Kerala's New Police Chief