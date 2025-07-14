Left Menu

Golden Temple Faces Bomb Threat, Security Heightened

An email threatening to blow up the Golden Temple has prompted increased police security around the gurdwara. Authorities, including Amritsar Police and cybercrime units, are investigating the threat, as concern mounts for the safety of over a lakh daily visitors to this sacred site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Authorities have intensified security around the Golden Temple following a bomb threat received via email on Monday, officials reported.

In response to the threat, a bomb disposal squad has been deployed as police investigate the sender, according to Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. The cybercrime wing is also involved in the probe.

Local political leaders, including Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, have called for immediate and stringent action, emphasizing the need to protect this vital religious landmark and ensure the safety of its numerous daily visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

