Amid escalating global tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for his support following an announcement on new weapons for Ukraine. The dialogue emphasized cooperation in achieving peace.

In Sudan, escalating violence saw the RSF reportedly kill nearly 300 civilians in North Kordofan, as the conflict with the Sudanese army continues. Elsewin, discussions between India and China focused on easing border tension and avoiding trade barriers.

The EU seeks to increase aid to Gaza per a recent agreement with Israel, while the region remains volatile. European states are exploring digital tools to protect minors online, reflecting widespread concerns over social media impacts on youth.