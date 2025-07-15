Supreme Court Grants Major Victory to Trump's Education Overhaul
The Supreme Court has allowed President Trump's plan to dismantle the Education Department to proceed, enabling layoffs of nearly 1,400 employees. While met with dissent from liberal justices, the decision supports Trump's campaign promise to reduce federal control over education and return functions to states.
The Supreme Court has given President Donald Trump the green light to proceed with his plan to dismantle the Education Department, reintroducing a campaign promise that includes laying off approximately 1,400 employees. With the dissenting opinion from the Court's three liberal justices, the decision overturns a lower court's injunction that previously blocked the layoffs and raised concerns over the broader dissolution of the department.
The ruling, deemed a 'Major Victory' by Trump on social media, facilitates the resumption of his administration's objectives to return education functions back to states—a significant aspect of his campaign. Education Secretary Linda McMahon expressed regret that the intervention had been necessary and highlighted the President's authority over federal administrative decisions.
Despite the Supreme Court's decision, lawsuits challenging the legality of the dismantling plan persist. Entities opposing Trump's actions argue that the layoffs undermine the department's ability to fulfill its congressional mandates, including special education support and civil rights law enforcement. This case adds to a series of Supreme Court decisions supporting Trump's efforts to reconfigure federal governance, often clashing with lower court rulings.
