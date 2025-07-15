Left Menu

Standoff in Churachandpur: A Clash of Forces and Community

A standoff unfolded in Manipur's Churachandpur district as security forces faced off with locals attempting to thwart the arrest of a militant. The escalating confrontation, marked by protests and roadblocks, resolved after several hours with the forces withdrawing without making an arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district of Manipur, tensions flared following an attempted arrest of a militant, officials reported on Tuesday.

The incident began Monday evening in Molhoi village, where security forces were met with resistance from a large, growing mob informed of the arrest attempt.

The confrontation culminated in an intense six-hour standoff, featuring fiery roadblocks set by protesters, ultimately leading to the forces' retreat at 1 am without any arrests made.

