Standoff in Churachandpur: A Clash of Forces and Community

In the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district of Manipur, tensions flared following an attempted arrest of a militant, officials reported on Tuesday.

The incident began Monday evening in Molhoi village, where security forces were met with resistance from a large, growing mob informed of the arrest attempt.

The confrontation culminated in an intense six-hour standoff, featuring fiery roadblocks set by protesters, ultimately leading to the forces' retreat at 1 am without any arrests made.