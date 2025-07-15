Standoff in Churachandpur: A Clash of Forces and Community
A standoff unfolded in Manipur's Churachandpur district as security forces faced off with locals attempting to thwart the arrest of a militant. The escalating confrontation, marked by protests and roadblocks, resolved after several hours with the forces withdrawing without making an arrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:57 IST
- Country:
- India
In the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district of Manipur, tensions flared following an attempted arrest of a militant, officials reported on Tuesday.
The incident began Monday evening in Molhoi village, where security forces were met with resistance from a large, growing mob informed of the arrest attempt.
The confrontation culminated in an intense six-hour standoff, featuring fiery roadblocks set by protesters, ultimately leading to the forces' retreat at 1 am without any arrests made.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- tensions
- Churachandpur
- militant
- security forces
- protests
- roadblocks
- Kuki
- mob
- confrontation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Serbia's Leadership Faces Unrest Amidst Protests
Protests Ensue Over Alleged Custodial Death in Tamil Nadu
Controversy Sparks Over Electoral Roll Revision Amid Opposition Protests
Maharashtra Backtracks on Three-Language Policy Amid Protests
Kerala Film Industry Protests Against CBFC's Title Change Order