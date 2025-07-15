Call for Justice: Odisha Student's Tragic Death Sparks Outrage
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) demands a judicial inquiry into a college student's death in Odisha after alleged sexual harassment by a professor. The student set herself on fire due to inaction on her complaint, leading to widespread protests and calls for accountability from the Odisha government.
The tragic death of a college student in Odisha has prompted the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to demand a judicial inquiry. The student, who attended Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, set herself on fire after experiencing alleged sexual harassment by a professor and encountering inaction on her complaint.
Senior BJD leaders, including Debi Prasad Mishra, addressed a press conference, expressing their demand for a probe by a sitting judge of the Orissa High Court. The leaders emphasized the state's shock at the incident, highlighting the need for a thorough investigation to hold those responsible accountable.
BJD leaders have announced protests, including a candlelight rally and planned demonstration at the Lok Seva Bhawan. They criticized the failure of the system to protect the student and demanded the resignation of key officials, as crimes against women continue to escalate in Odisha.
