Family Tragedy: Son Dies in Scuffle with Father in Uttar Pradesh
A 32-year-old drug addict, Harshvardhan Gangwar, died after being shot during a scuffle with his father in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. The father allegedly brought out a gun to scare his son after an altercation. Legal proceedings are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A tragic family incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district when a 32-year-old man died after being shot during a dispute with his father. The incident unraveled on Monday night, involving Harshvardhan Gangwar, a known drug addict living in Tilhar town, and his father, retired accountant Omkar Gangwar.
The confrontation began when Harshvardhan allegedly attacked his father with a hammer. In an attempt to protect himself and possibly frighten his son, Omkar Gangwar brandished a gun. During the ensuing struggle, a bullet discharged, hitting Harshvardhan.
Authorities confirmed that Harshvardhan was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavare stated that further legal actions are underway as police investigate the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shooting Stars: Suruchi and Niraj Dominate National Trials
Tragic Ambush in Manipur: Unidentified Gunmen Strike
4 shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Churachandpur district: Police.
Unidentified Gunmen Claim Lives in Manipur Ambush
Mystery in Idaho: Gunman Targets Firefighters in Mountainside Attack