Family Tragedy: Son Dies in Scuffle with Father in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic family incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district when a 32-year-old man died after being shot during a dispute with his father. The incident unraveled on Monday night, involving Harshvardhan Gangwar, a known drug addict living in Tilhar town, and his father, retired accountant Omkar Gangwar.

The confrontation began when Harshvardhan allegedly attacked his father with a hammer. In an attempt to protect himself and possibly frighten his son, Omkar Gangwar brandished a gun. During the ensuing struggle, a bullet discharged, hitting Harshvardhan.

Authorities confirmed that Harshvardhan was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavare stated that further legal actions are underway as police investigate the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)