REFILE-Sweden will contribute to new Ukraine arms shipment plans, defence minister says

Sweden will contribute to efforts to boost arms supplies to Ukraine following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to supply billions of dollars of weapons, including Patriot missile systems, via NATO.

"We welcome the American decision to make possible increased sanctions against Russia and to pave the way for the delivery of Patriots and other weapon systems to Ukraine," Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said in an emailed comment to Reuters. "Sweden will contribute."

Jonson did not provide further details about the support.

