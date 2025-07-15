BSF Thwarts Major Infiltration Attempt at India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has significantly curbed an infiltration attempt by detaining 26 Bangladeshis near the international boundary in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Acting on precise intelligence tips, BSF personnel from the 22nd Battalion intercepted three vehicles on Monday along the state highway-12. The group was attempting to cross from Purakhasia to Barengapara.

Four Indian facilitators were also captured for aiding the illegal entry, indicating a coordinated smuggling operation. The BSF's vigilance has been crucial in intercepting 46 Bangladeshi nationals in Meghalaya this year, showcasing their persistent efforts to safeguard national borders.

