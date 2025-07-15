Left Menu

BSF Thwarts Major Infiltration Attempt at India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force detained 26 Bangladeshi nationals and four Indian facilitators near the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya. Acting on intelligence, the BSF intercepted vehicles carrying illegal migrants. This operation underscores BSF's commitment to prevent cross-border crimes and protect national security. Further investigations are being conducted with local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:07 IST
BSF Thwarts Major Infiltration Attempt at India-Bangladesh Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has significantly curbed an infiltration attempt by detaining 26 Bangladeshis near the international boundary in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Acting on precise intelligence tips, BSF personnel from the 22nd Battalion intercepted three vehicles on Monday along the state highway-12. The group was attempting to cross from Purakhasia to Barengapara.

Four Indian facilitators were also captured for aiding the illegal entry, indicating a coordinated smuggling operation. The BSF's vigilance has been crucial in intercepting 46 Bangladeshi nationals in Meghalaya this year, showcasing their persistent efforts to safeguard national borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

