Betrayal and Blackmail: College Scandal Unveiled

Two lecturers from a private college in Dakshina Kannada district have been arrested along with their associate for allegedly raping a student after blackmailing her. The crime came to light when the student reported the incidents to her parents, leading to the registration of a case by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two lecturers from a private college in Dakshina Kannada district, along with an associate, have been apprehended on charges of rape and blackmail involving a female student, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The student, hailing from the same institution in Moodabidri where the accused work, reportedly became friends with one lecturer during discussions about academic notes. She claims the lecturer later lured her to Bengaluru under the guise of scholastic interests, where he allegedly raped her at a friend's residence.

Subsequently, the crime was disclosed when the victim informed her parents, prompting them to reach out to the Karnataka State Women's Commission. Based on their directives, Marathahalli Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and detained all three accused. Investigations are ongoing as authorities gather digital and forensic evidence, and a report awaits action from the Department of Higher Education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

