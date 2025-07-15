Left Menu

Punjab Tackles Sacrilege with Strict Legislation

The Punjab Assembly referred a bill proposing life imprisonment for sacrilege acts against religious scriptures to a select committee for further review. The bill aims to impose stringent punishments for desecrating religious texts such as the Guru Granth Sahib and Bhagavad Gita, aiming to uphold religious sanctity.

The Punjab Assembly has taken a significant step to combat sacrilegious acts by referring a bill, which proposes life imprisonment for such offenses, to a select committee for broader consultation. Encompassing a variety of religious scriptures, the bill seeks to ensure stringent penalties for actions that desecrate holy texts.

Spearheading this move, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stressed the importance of harsh punishments to deter desecration incidents, citing historical sacrilege cases under previous administrations. The bill, known as the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025, will be assessed by a committee featuring representatives across political parties, alongside public and religious input.

Controversy surrounds the bill as opposition figures criticize the current government for perceived inaction on past sacrilege incidents. Nonetheless, the bill mandates severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines, to preserve the respect of sacred texts, such as the Quran and Bible, within the region.

