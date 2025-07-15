Madras HC to Hear Ashok Kumar's Plea Amidst Medical Crisis
R V Ashok Kumar, brother of former DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji, has approached the Madras High Court to challenge a trial court's refusal allowing him to travel to the US for critical medical treatment. The case involves a Look Out Circular issued by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe.
R V Ashok Kumar, the brother of former DMK Minister V Senthil Balaji, has appealed to the Madras High Court challenging a trial court's decision that prevents him from traveling to the United States for necessary medical treatment.
The restriction stems from a Look Out Circular issued by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a money laundering investigation tied to an alleged cash for jobs scam. The division bench, composed of Justices M S Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan, has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate, scheduling further hearings for July 22.
Kumar, who battles severe cardiovascular issues, asserts that advanced treatment available in the US is crucial for his health. Despite previous medical interventions, his condition continues to deteriorate, amplifying his urgent need for specialized medical care abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
