High Court Upholds Eviction of Former Air India Employees from Quarters

In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected appeals filed by former Air India employees, who contested their eviction from residential quarters in the AI Colony located in suburban Kalina.

Justice Sharmila Deshmukh presided over the bench and upheld the decision made by the Eviction Officer under the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Act. The ruling categorized the quarters as 'airport premises' under the current legislation.

While dismissing the appeals, the court provided a six-week stay on the eviction order. This respite will enable the affected employees to potentially take their case to the Supreme Court for further review.

