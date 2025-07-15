High Court Upholds Eviction of Former Air India Employees from Quarters
The Bombay High Court dismissed appeals by former Air India employees contesting eviction from AI Colony in Kalina. The court upheld the eviction under the Airports Authority of India Act, recognizing the quarters as 'airport premises.' However, a six-week stay was granted for potential appeal to the Supreme Court.
In a significant ruling, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected appeals filed by former Air India employees, who contested their eviction from residential quarters in the AI Colony located in suburban Kalina.
Justice Sharmila Deshmukh presided over the bench and upheld the decision made by the Eviction Officer under the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Act. The ruling categorized the quarters as 'airport premises' under the current legislation.
While dismissing the appeals, the court provided a six-week stay on the eviction order. This respite will enable the affected employees to potentially take their case to the Supreme Court for further review.
