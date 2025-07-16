Military Maneuvers: Troop Withdrawal Sparks Debate in Los Angeles
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth orders withdrawal of half the National Guard troops from Los Angeles after a successful mission to quell protests sparked by immigration raids. The move, initially controversial due to President Trump's aggressive stance on immigration and military involvement, has ignited political tensions.
In a significant move, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has instructed the withdrawal of 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles, following their deployment for federal protection during recent protests. This decision comes after the Pentagon deemed the mission successful.
Spokesperson Sean Parnell highlighted the decreasing lawlessness in Los Angeles, attributing this trend to the efforts of the National Guard. "Thanks to our troops, the lawlessness is subsiding," Parnell remarked, leading to the release of the guardsmen.
Tensions erupted when President Trump deployed these forces against the wishes of Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, aiming to quell protests provoked by ICE raids. Despite contestations, courts upheld Trump's authority over the National Guard, intensifying debates over military use on domestic soil.
